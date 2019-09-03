Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics might have dodged a major bullet Tuesday.

Tatum left in the final seconds of the U.S. men’s national basketball team’s overtime win over Turkey due to an apparent ankle injury. The ailment reportedly is a left ankle sprain.

Roughly 20 minutes after Team USA’s FIBA World Cup victory, Tatum reportedly texted Celtics head coach Brad Stevens an update on the injury.

Check out this tweet from The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn:

About 20 minutes after his ankle injury, Jayson Tatum texted Brad Stevens, who is in Boston, and told him the injury didn't appear to be serious. #Celtics #TeamUSA — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 3, 2019

And then there’s this update from Stevens:

Here in Boston, Brad Stevens on Jayson Tatum’s ankle injury: “It doesn’t sound like it’s too bad, which is good.” — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) September 3, 2019

Tatum finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the 93-92 victory.

Team USA will play Japan on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images