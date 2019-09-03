Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics might have dodged a major bullet Tuesday.
Tatum left in the final seconds of the U.S. men’s national basketball team’s overtime win over Turkey due to an apparent ankle injury. The ailment reportedly is a left ankle sprain.
Roughly 20 minutes after Team USA’s FIBA World Cup victory, Tatum reportedly texted Celtics head coach Brad Stevens an update on the injury.
Check out this tweet from The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn:
And then there’s this update from Stevens:
Tatum finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the 93-92 victory.
Team USA will play Japan on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
How Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker Showed Celtics’ potential in Team USA win >>
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images