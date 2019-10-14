Tacko Fall continues to reach new heights — figuratively speaking.

Fall, an undrafted rookie who initially signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics in June, agreed Sunday to convert his deal to a two-way contract, keeping him with the organization for the 2019-20 season and opening the door for him to spend up to 45 days with the NBA team.

The 7-foot-5 center otherwise will spend most of the upcoming campaign with the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics’ G League affiliate, giving him the opportunity to play regularly and hone his craft with an eye toward ultimately securing a regular role in The Association.

“It’s always better to be on the court than be on the bench,” Fall said Sunday after the Celtics’ preseason win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden, per the Boston Herald. “You don’t get better not playing. You get better playing basketball. That’s an opportunity for me to keep playing, to keep proving myself, keep improving in a lot of areas that I need to work on.”

Landing a two-way contract with Boston is an achievement in and of itself, as there were no guarantees Fall would stick with the C’s. It speaks to how impressed the Celtics coaching staff and front office have been with his progress on the hardwood. The 23-year-old has come a long way in a short time, which is something he noted Sunday in addressing his basketball future.

“I feel like I understand the game better,” Fall said of his development. “I was really too raw; I’m less raw now. I’ve gotten a lot better, gotten a lot stronger, got a lot more patient out there. I just need to keep improving on those things.

“I feel blessed. I’ve taken advantage of every opportunity that was given to me, and this is another one. I’m not the type of person that really likes to move around a lot, and like I said, I feel really comfortable here. I’m really pretty close with all the guys on the team, with everybody from the staff. I get along with everyone. So I’m looking forward to be able to keep up with my journey here.”

Fall already is a cult hero in Boston, thanks in large (pun very much intended) to his gargantuan frame. But the growth he’s shown on the court — metaphorically, of course — should have the Celtics excited about his long-term outlook.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images