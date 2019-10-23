Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The once-promising marriage between Josh Gordon and the New England Patriots has arrived at an ugly divorce, apparently.

The Patriots on Wednesday placed Gordon on injured reserve with multiple reported knee ailments. At first blush, it seemed the transaction was little more than the Patriots shelving a player who wasn’t physically capable of contributing on the field.

Then things got weird.

Gordon reportedly believes his injury is “minor,” and thought he had a chance of playing Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Now, the embattled wideout is hoping to be waived in the near future, opening the door for him to sign with another team. At the very least, it seems he and the Patriots are not on the same page about where Gordon is physically — relevant context in the wake of the Mohamed Sanu trade.

However, might Gordon have found out about the Patriots’ decision like most of us: on social media?

A post about the Gordon news was shared on the NFL’s official Instagram account, and the 28-year-old left an interesting reply.

Here’s the post:

And here’s the reply:

A, shall we say, interesting comment from Josh Gordon on the NFL’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/dMlUTWPMaV — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 23, 2019

Maybe that means nothing. Maybe it means Gordon had no idea he would be placed on injured reserve. Maybe he simply is hinting at an eventual free agent sweepstakes.

In any event, this is an undeniably unfortunate end to Gordon’s tenure in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images