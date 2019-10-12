Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall has stolen the show since the Boston Celtics signed him (though he has mixed feelings on that), but is that enough for him to crack the roster?

The undrafted, 7-foot-5 center out of UCF has made waves from summer league through this point in the preseason. For a guy his size he moves pretty well, is a good rim protector and has good ability to finish around the rim.

Fall only has been playing basketball for a few years, as the 23-year-old picked up the game when he was 16. For that reason, his former coach thinks that Fall’s best basketball still is ahead of him.

“He made tremendous progress for us and his best basketball is still ahead of him,” UCF coach Johnny Dawkins told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin during Friday’s Celtics preseason game against the Orlando Magic. “Like I always said, when you start that late, his room for growth is astronomical, and I’m so excited because I think he has a great opportunity to continue that.”

Take a listen to the full interview below.

Fall undoubtedly will be a project for the Celtics, or whatever team he ends up with at the conclusion of training camp. Still, there’s more than enough potential there for teams to take a chance on him.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images