Eduardo Rodriguez’s banner year put him in contention for one of baseball’s most prestigious prizes.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher finished sixth in the voting for the 2019 American League Cy Young Award. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the results of its Cy Young poll, and Rodriguez garnered three fourth-place votes and two fifth-place votes in the poll. His eight voting points were some distance behind winner Justin Verlander (171 points) and runner-up Gerrit Cole (159 points).

Rodriguez went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 2019. His 19 wins, 34 starts, 203 1/3 innings pitched and 213 strikeouts all were career highs.

He expressed confidence in September that he’ll pitch 200-plus innings in future seasons, and we must presume he intends to produce similarly stellar numbers in the years to come.

Should he do so, he undoubtedly will compete for the Cy Young Award again.

New York Mets ace Jake DeGrom won the National League Cy Young Award for the second consecutive season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images