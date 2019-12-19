The New England Patriots officially ruled slot cornerback Jonathan Jones out for Saturday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Jones, who has not missed a game since the start of the 2018 season, did not practice this week after leaving last Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a groin injury. In his absence, the Patriots will need to find a new plan for covering Cole Beasley, the Bills’ productive slot receiver.

Four other Patriots are listed as questionable for the game, including wide receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Jason McCourty:

OUT

DB Jonathan Jones, Groin QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder

WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

Edelman has played in every game this season but clearly was limited against the Bengals, catching just two passes on five targets for a season-low nine yards. McCourty has missed three of the last four games — and played just four defensive snaps in the other — as he recovers from a nagging groin issue.

Collins was added to the injury report Wednesday. The linebacker has yet to miss a game since returning to the Patriots, ranking third in defensive snaps played this season behind safety Devin McCourty and cornerback Stephon Gilmore and seventh in special teams snaps played.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images