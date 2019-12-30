The New England Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans next Saturday in the wild-card round of the 2019 NFL playoffs, the league announced Sunday night.
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, with television coverage provided by CBS. This will be the Patriots’ first appearance on wild-card weekend since 2009; they earned first-round byes in each of the last nine postseasons.
The Miami Dolphins ended that streak with a stunning 27-24 victory at Gillette in Week 17 that knocked the Patriots out of the No. 2 spot in the AFC. New England enters the playoffs as the No. 3 seed at 12-4. Tennessee is the No. 6 seed at 9-7.
A win over the Titans would set up a rematch with the second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium in the divisional round. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs twice last season — including once at Arrowhead in an epic AFC Championship Game — but lost to Kansas City 23-16 at home in Week 14.
Here is the full schedule for the wild-card round (all times ET):
SATURDAY
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 4 p.m.
Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:40 p.m.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images