FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots fans aren’t really used to losing any games. So, Saturday night’s wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans might have come as a major shock to some.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked after the game if he had a message for fans who have stuck with the team through “thick and thin.”

“We appreciate our fans,” Belichick said. “I wouldn’t say it’s been all that thin around here, personally. Maybe you feel differently, but I haven’t heard too many fans say that. Of course we appreciate our fans. We have a great relationship with them, they’re here for us and we always try to perform our best so they can be proud of the way we perform.”

Belichick is right. There haven’t been many “thin” times since he took over as head coach in 2000 and won his first Super Bowl with the team the next season. The Patriots have only missed the playoffs twice since 2001, and they haven’t had a losing record since 2000. They’ve won six Super Bowls and made three more since Belichick became head coach.

Patriots fans should be fat and happy even after their first-round playoff exit.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images