There are no two ways about it: the Patriots’ offense wasn’t very good for the majority of the 2019 NFL season.

Brett Favre, however, doesn’t believe Tom Brady should shoulder much of the blame.

Brady was fair at best for the bulk of the campaign, which resulted in the future Hall of Famer failing to earn a Pro Bowl selection for the first time since his lost 2008 season. The modest season prompted fans and media members alike to declare Father Time finally had caught up to the 42-year-old, but Favre believes you need to look at the full picture before casting such a claim.

“Tom and I have had conversations over the last two or three years, after the season was over, where I felt the need to tell him my opinion, and I felt like his game had not declined one bit, and I feel the same way this year,” Favre told TMZ.com. “I hear a lot of so-called experts say his age is catching up with him. I don’t see that. I see a quarterback still doing what he does but the cast around him was not up to par.”

Brady apparently sees a need for improvement among his supporting cast as well. While New England reportedly is willing to offer the six-time Super Bowl champion upward of $30 million annually to stay in Foxboro, his priority reportedly is a bolstered arsenal. A useful tight end would help, for starters, as would a sure-handed target to pair with Julian Edelman.

Should the Patriots fail to make the changes Brady sees fit, they could be in jeopardy of losing the greatest player in the history of the franchise.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images