Cam Neely is famous for being one of the best power forwards in NHL history, a Stanley Cup-winning executive and a Boston Bruins legend. Not bad!

He also is known for making an iconic cameo in one of the funniest movies ever made.

Neely played Sea Bass in the 1994 cult classic “Dumb and Dumber,” starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. After being tricked in a diner by Carrey’s Lloyd Christmas and Daniels’ Harry Dunne, Neely’s character hunted down the dumbest duo in movie history, culminating in a truly hilarious bathroom scene.

(You can click here to watch the diner scene.)

(And you can click here to watch the bathroom scene.)

During the latest episode of “Spittin’ Chiclets,” Neely told an awesome story about what it was like working on the set of “Dumb and Dumber” with someone like Carrey.

“I kick the door open and I’m supposed to have this surprised look on my face,” Neely said about filming the beginning of the bathroom scene. “(Director): ‘Cut! Cam, can you get a little bit more of a shocked look on your face?’

“I’m like yeah, OK. Second take, third take, fourth take — now I’m freaking out. … I’m like, I got Jim Carrey sitting on a milk crate, he’s making 10 million or whatever the hell he did for that movie. I’m, like, wasting everybody’s time.

“So, I pulled Jim aside. I go, ‘Listen, Jim, please just bear with me — I’m really struggling here.’ He goes, ‘Ah, Cam, don’t worry about it. I’ve had some scenes that have taken 50 takes — just relax.’ Next take, I kick the door open and he’s mooning me, so they got the shot.”

Something tells us that was the least ridiculous thing Carrey did on the set of “Dumb and Dumber.”

