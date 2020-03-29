Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin Plawecki, like the rest of us, is just trying to kill time and keep busy.

With the Major League Baseball season on pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic, players for the most part are somewhere other than their team facilities.

As for the Boston Red Sox catcher, it appears he’s passing time by trying to hit golf trick shots. And in a post on his Instagram page, it looks like he’s having a bit of success.

Check this out:

Well done.

Of course though, the real question is how many takes it took him to hit the shot.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images