Jayson Tatum has been doing incredible things all season long, and one stat perfectly displays just how dominant the 21-year-old had become.

The Celtics rookie recorded yet another 30-plus point game Saturday night against the Rockets, putting up 32 points on Houston in Boston’s one-point loss at TD Garden. He averaged 30.7 points in the month of February, joining some elite company as a result.

Tatum is just the fifth player in franchise history to average 30 points in a calendar month that features at least 10 games, according to ESPN Stats and Info. He joins former Celtics Isaiah Thomas, Paul Pierce, Larry Bird and John Havlicek, who also accomplished the impressive feat.

Although his final game of the month came in a losing effort, Jayson Tatum finished February as the 5th player in Celtics history to average 30 points in a calendar month (min. 10 games). He joins Isaiah Thomas, Paul Pierce, Larry Bird and John Havlicek. pic.twitter.com/CkWBf0iyPd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 1, 2020

We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the rest of his NBA career.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images