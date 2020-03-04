Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker’s most noteworthy highlight Tuesday night came at the expense of one fan sitting courtside.

Walker, who returned to action for the Celtics’ tilt with the Nets following a five-game absence, tried to execute a wrap-around pass to Romeo Langford late in the third quarter. The pass had a little too much heat on it, though, and it zipped right over the rookie’s hands.

Unfortunately for one fan who recently made a trip to the concession stands, the errant pass resulted in him wearing his drink.

Check it out:

That beer probably cost more than the courtside seats and the dry cleaning bill 😂 pic.twitter.com/IcUFZjvrj3 — ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2020

The gaffe proved to be a precursor for the Celtics’ late-game collapse, as Brooklyn scored 51 (!) fourth-quarter points to force overtime. The visitors ultimately came out with the win to hand the C’s their second consecutive OT loss on their home floor.

As for Walker, who didn’t appear in the extra frame due to minutes restriction, he won’t be with the team Wednesday night when it plays the second leg of its back-to-back in Cleveland. Walker could be one of several noteworthy Celtics inactive against the Cavaliers, as both Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward sustained injuries against the Nets.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images