Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Back down to two passers on their depth chart, the New England Patriots could be looking to add a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft.

If the Patriots don’t want to spend their first-round pick on a QB, Georgia’s Jake Fromm could be a mid-round option. Fromm doesn’t have the biggest arm strength, and he’s not the most accurate passer in the draft, but he does have a skill the Patriots covet.

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky showed Fromm’s ability to “connect the dots,” or read a defense, in a video posted to Twitter on Friday.

Plenty of QB’s have “their trait/traits” that make them the player they are. @FrommJake separating skill is “he connects the dots as good as anyone” 👇🏼👇🏼 tells and shows ya what that means! If you’re a @Colts or @Saints or @Patriots fan hes the perfect fit! @UGAfootballLive pic.twitter.com/otseWkFQwd — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 3, 2020

Fromm is projected to be selected anywhere from the second to fourth round of the draft. He started at Georgia for three seasons, completing 622 of his 983 attempts for 8,236 yards with 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

He completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,860 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019. His best season came in 2018 when he completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 2,761 yards with 30 scores and six picks.

The Patriots currently have quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on their 90-man roster after cutting Cody Kessler this week. They typically carry three quarterbacks in training camp.

Stidham is expected to be New England’s starting quarterback in the upcoming season, but it never hurts to add competition.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Stamey/USA TODAY Sports Images