The 2020 NFL Draft has a chance to be fascinating.

Not only will the event be conducted virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, offering fans something they’ve never seen before, for better or worse. It also could feature a major shakeup near the top of the first round next Thursday, with at least two teams — the Detroit Lions and New York Giants — considering trading down.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins own the first two picks. The Bengals are expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at No. 1, while Ohio State defensive end Chase Young seems likely to wind up with Washington at No. 2.

Then, things really get interesting.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn revealed Friday he’s open to moving down from No. 3, where most mock drafts have linked Detroit to Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.

“I’ve had a few of those conversations over the last week or so. Had a few of those conversations, honestly, as far back as the combine,” Quinn told reporters during a conference call, per ESPN.com. “And then there will be more substantive talks next week if people are interested.

“… If I’m going to do something, I think we’ll have a pretty good idea Thursday afternoon of kind of where we stand. I don’t think I’m going to be making a huge decision on trading the No. 3 overall pick while I’m on the clock, while I’m virtually talking to our head coach and our other personnel.”

It’s unclear whether the Lions have any offers on the table six days before the draft, but a team theoretically could jump into that No. 3 spot to grab the best available quarterback, with Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert seemingly neck and neck on many big boards after Burrow.

Same goes for the No. 4 pick, which Giants general manager Dave Gettleman acknowledged Friday he’s open to trading, likely in an effort to obtain additional selections while remaining in the top half of the draft.

“It’s something I will very seriously entertain,” Gettleman told reporters on a conference call, per ESPN.com.

“We’re sitting there with the fourth pick of the draft. It’s going to happen pretty soon,” he added. “I’m going to make calls and anybody that wants to move up, I’m going to say, ‘Listen, we don’t have much time. We can’t fool around. I’d like to get the parameters of a deal in place before we get on the clock.’ That would be the best thing.”

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, who own the Nos. 5 and 6 picks, respectively, have been linked to quarterbacks in pre-draft rumors, so any team with its sights set on Tagovailoa or Herbert might need to be aggressive and pursue a trade with either the Lions or Giants over the next week.

Fortunately, we now know both of those franchises are open for business.

