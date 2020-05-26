New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry returns for the 2020 season after a modest rookie campaign.

The 2019 first-round pick faced a bit of adversity during his first NFL season, starting the year on injured reserve and ultimately being forced to get up to speed faster than other pass catchers. Ultimately, it led to a less-than-notable stint, and now gives Harry plenty of things to improve on entering Year 2.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Monday noted a few specific ways in which Harry has focused said improvements this offseason.

“… And so what he’s doing this offseason is spending some quality time with the footwork king in Houston — Rischad Whitfield remakes guys. And he’s trying to remake N’Keal Harry,” Giardi said.

“Whitfield feels like he (Harry) plays too slow. He sinks his hips, he gets low to the ground and that puts him in quicksand and slows him down,” Giardi said. “So, what they’re trying to do is work on functional mobility, maybe less time in the weight room. Trying to get him better off a release, better off the top of the route. And of course, be quicker. … With his skill and ability to catch the football, he should be a lot better in Year 2.”

What will the #Patriots offense look like? And what has N'Keal Harry been up to and why? @nflnetwork @NFLMedia pic.twitter.com/A746unrYcP — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 25, 2020

Harry posted an Instagram putting in some serious work, and with the Patriots electing not to draft a wide receiver in 2020, it shows they’re committed to him.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images