Paul Pierce clearly isn’t afraid of a good ratio.
The Boston Celtics legend drew the ire of many NBA fans Wednesday when he left LeBron James off his top five all-time players list. The latest entry in the bizarre Pierce-James feud served a platform for many Pierce haters to do what they do best.
So, how did Pierce react to the backlash? By changing his Twitter profile picture to a cartoon image of himself looking very king-like with a goat-themed crown and scepter — because of course.
Take a look:
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/uVlzMcA4rZ
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 21, 2020
Honestly, we don’t know what to make of this whole thing. It’s just plain weird.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images