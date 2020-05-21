Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pierce clearly isn’t afraid of a good ratio.

The Boston Celtics legend drew the ire of many NBA fans Wednesday when he left LeBron James off his top five all-time players list. The latest entry in the bizarre Pierce-James feud served a platform for many Pierce haters to do what they do best.

So, how did Pierce react to the backlash? By changing his Twitter profile picture to a cartoon image of himself looking very king-like with a goat-themed crown and scepter — because of course.

Take a look:

Honestly, we don’t know what to make of this whole thing. It’s just plain weird.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images