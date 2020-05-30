Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s one Bundesliga game United States men’s national soccer team fans should watch in order to determine whether the future really is now.

Schalke will host Werder Bremen on Saturday at VELTINS-Arena in a Bundesliga Round 29 game. Having lost its first three games since the German first division’s restart, ninth-place Schalke hopes to end the skid by topping 17th-place Werder Bremen.

The matchup should feature two U.S. national team players, as Weston Mckennie, 21, likely will start in Schalke’s midfield, and Josh Sargent is expected to feature in Werder Bremen’s attack for the fourth consecutive game.

Here’s how to watch Schalke versus Werder Bremen.

When: Saturday, May 30, at 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: FS1; TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

