Here’s one Bundesliga game United States men’s national soccer team fans should watch in order to determine whether the future really is now.
Schalke will host Werder Bremen on Saturday at VELTINS-Arena in a Bundesliga Round 29 game. Having lost its first three games since the German first division’s restart, ninth-place Schalke hopes to end the skid by topping 17th-place Werder Bremen.
The matchup should feature two U.S. national team players, as Weston Mckennie, 21, likely will start in Schalke’s midfield, and Josh Sargent is expected to feature in Werder Bremen’s attack for the fourth consecutive game.
Here’s how to watch Schalke versus Werder Bremen.
When: Saturday, May 30, at 9:30 a.m. ET
TV: FS1; TUDN USA
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO
More Soccer: Bundesliga Team Has Cardboard-Cut-Out Fans Attend Game Game
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images