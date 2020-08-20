Jeff Thomas Debuts, Stephon Gilmore Absent On Day 4 Of Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO, Mass. — Undrafted rookie wide receiver Jeff Thomas made his first appearance at New England Patriots practice Thursday.

Thomas, the exciting wideout out of Miami, missed this week’s first three training camp practices.

Jeff Thomas sighting. First time we’ve seen him at a Patriots practice. pic.twitter.com/MKcF5TMP5m — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 20, 2020

Rookie linebacker Anfernee Jennings (third round) also was present at practice after sitting out the previous three days.

Nine players were absent on Day 4: cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safety Adrian Phillips, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, running backs Sony Michel and Lamar Miller, wide receiver N’Keal Harry, defensive tackle Beau Allen and defensive ends Derek Rivers and Tashawn Bower.

Gilmore, Phillips and Cajuste and were new absences. Harry also missed Wednesday’s session.

Michel and Miller remain on the active/physically unable perform list and cannot practice until they are removed. Allen has not practiced this week.

The Patriots will practice again Friday before taking Saturday off.