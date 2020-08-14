Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are riding hot hands and playing the regulars when they kick off a three-game series against the New York Yankees in The Bronx on Friday.

After getting Thursday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays off, both Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez will be back in the lineup. Bogaerts replaces Jose Peraza at shortstop and will bat fourth, while Vazquez takes over for Kevin Plawecki and hits sixth.

Alex Verdugo will be in the leadoff spot, while Jonathan Arauz, who has hit well since getting more and more opportunities, will bat ninth and play second base.

Colten Brewer will be on the mound for the Red Sox as an opener. He’ll be opposed by Gerrit Cole.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (6-13)

Alex Verdugo, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Kevin Pillar, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jonathan Arauz, 2B

Colten Brewer, RHP (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (12-6)

DJ LeMahieu, 2B

Luke Voit, 1B

Aaron Hicks, CF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Gleyber Torres, SS

Mike Tauchman, RF

Gary Sanchez, C

Clint Frazier, DH

Brett Gardner, LF

Gerrit Cole, RHP (3-0, 3.22 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images