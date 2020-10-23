NBA Rumors: Details Of League’s Target Plan For 2020-21 Season Revealed

The most wonderful time of the year might feature the start of the new basketball season.

On Friday, the NBA’s board of governors held a call and with that came the very general framework of the ideal layout for the upcoming season.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania shared the details.

The NBA is targeting Dec. 22 for the start of the 2020-21 season and a 72-game campaign that finishes before the ‘21 Olympics, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2020

The initial reports Friday from ESPN suggested the league was eyeing a start on Christmas Day, but it’s unclear why Dec. 22 might be a more palatable date to begin.

But from the perspective of both the players and league making as much money as possible, jamming in 72 games, thus only shedding 10 from a typical season, must be fetching.

It’s unclear what the situation with allowing fans into buildings or not would be, but that, obviously, is a conversation for down the road.

