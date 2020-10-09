NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Latest Round Of COVID-19 Tests Return No Positive Results

They’re not totally out of the woods yet, but the New England Patriots got some promising news Friday morning.
Three days after star cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19, the Pats once again returned no positive tests, according to multiple reports.
And while that inspires plenty of optimism for them to be able to play Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos, it doesn’t mean more positives won’t pop up over the coming days, as NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero pointed out.
The Patriots-Broncos game originally was scheduled for Sunday, but was pushed back because of Gilmore’s positive test.
New England’s Week 4 opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, also did not return any more positive tests.