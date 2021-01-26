Tom Brady’s Dad Takes Slight Jab At Bill Belichick Amid QB’s Success

Very few coaches in the NFL can safely say they need not worry about the dreaded hot seat. Bill Belichick is one of them.

After nine Super Bowl appearances and six victories in the title game, the New England Patriots head coach could be forgiven for his missteps this past season.

It’s hard to look past that, though, when the quarterback he’s let walk away, Tom Brady, guided a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that went 7-9 a year earlier to the Super Bowl.

As such, Brady’s dad can’t help but wonder if Belichick should be just a tad uncomfortable.

Get a load of this nugget from Tom Brady Sr. in an exclusive interview with the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian:

“Robert’s been a spectacular owner for 25 years. He is sincere in his feelings for Tommy when he expresses his feelings, and it’s vice versa,” said Brady. “Tommy feels the same way with Robert Kraft. He has an extraordinarily close relationship with him. I know Robert is rooting for Tommy right now. As I know Jonathan, Danny and the whole family. There’s no question about that.”

“Missing from the list?

“Bill Belichick.

“Cracked Brady Sr.: “I’m guessing he’s on a little bit of a hot seat right now.”

The Cam Newton expiriment not working out isn’t entirely on Belichick, but he definitely lost some good favor with the fanbase with the way this season has gone.

That said, he’s a few gaffes away from even sniffing hot seat territory.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images