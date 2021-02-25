New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is among seven head coaches and eight general managers speaking at the NFL’s virtual Women’s Careers in Football Forum on Thursday.
NFL senior director Sam Rapoport shared some of the coaching points Belichick passed along to the panel of female football coaches.
Belichick opened “with a story about Title IX” and explained “how to start your plan to become a (head coach),” according to Rapoport.
The Patriots head coach, a huge proponent of special teams, also predictably stressed the importance of the kicking game, per Rapoport.
The panel even drew a smile out of Belichick, who partnered with former Patriots linebacker and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, during the forum.
Belichick and Vrabel gave out their email addresses in case the coaches had any further follow-up questions, per Rapoport.
There were eight female coaches in the NFL spread across seven teams last season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Football Team, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.
The Super Bowl LV-winning Buccaneers staff included assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar.
These NFL head coaches also spoke at the forum:
Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills
Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins
Robert Saleh, New York Jets
Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ron Rivera, Washington Football Team
These general managers also participated:
Terry Fontenot, Atlanta Falcons
Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills
Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns
Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions
Nick Caserio, Houston Texans
Jon Robinson, Tennessee Titans
John Licht, Tampa Bay Buccaneers