New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is among seven head coaches and eight general managers speaking at the NFL’s virtual Women’s Careers in Football Forum on Thursday.

NFL senior director Sam Rapoport shared some of the coaching points Belichick passed along to the panel of female football coaches.

Belichick opened “with a story about Title IX” and explained “how to start your plan to become a (head coach),” according to Rapoport.

Day 2 of the @NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum kicks off with Coach Belichick & Coach Vrabel discussing ways for entry-level coaches to stand out.

The Patriots head coach, a huge proponent of special teams, also predictably stressed the importance of the kicking game, per Rapoport.