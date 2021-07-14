Richard Sherman Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge, Denied Bail

NESN Logo Sign In

Richard Sherman is in significant trouble.

The free agent NFL cornerback was arrested Wednesday morning on a burglary domestic violence charge, according to public records, via ESPN. Sherman was denied bail.

The 33-year-old played his last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL Players Association issued the following statement:

Sherman is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.