Tokyo Olympics: Highlights From Simone Biles, Team USA Gymnastics

They may not have reached their own expectations in qualifying, but USA Gymnastics still put on a show.

Finishing second in qualifying with a total score of 170.562, more than a full point behind the first-place Russians (171.629), the U.S. qualified as a team for Tuesday’s final and will be represented by Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee in the all-around final after taking first and third, respectively.

Despite some uncharacteristic mistakes in the day (Biles stumbling in her beam dismount, etc), there were plenty at home still in awe by what Team USA was doing in Tokyo.

Here are a few incredible highlights from Biles, Lee, Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey, starting with the highest-scored uneven bar and balance beam routines of qualifiers from Lee.