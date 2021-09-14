Red Sox Wrap: Defense Hands Mariners 5-4 Win In Series Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped their series opener to the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

They also lost ground in the standings, now slightly behind with the New York Yankees for the second Wild Card spot, while the Toronto Blue Jays moved ahead of both teams. Boston is 81-65 on the season.

Seattle, meanwhile, improves to 78-66.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Manager Alex Cora has been preaching it to reporters during the season: “When we play good defense we become a really good team.”

That was not the case Tuesday, as Boston allowed four unearned runs against Seattle. An error by Kyle Schwarber (that should have ended the seventh inning) seemed to be the turning point. One more baserunner got on after that, setting the Mariners up for a three-run home run.

STARS OF THE GAME

— José Iglesias had a day. In the third inning, he hit his first home run in a Boston uniform since his last stint with the team in 2013, cutting their deficit to 2-1.