Bill Belichick Lessons: Fascinating Insights On Richard Seymour, NFL Scheme Evolutions

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick was at his best Friday morning.

And that wasn’t a surprise, given the New England Patriots head coach’s Friday lessons this season. However, Belichick was especially interesting during his final news conference before facing the New York Jets on Sunday.

He first was asked about Richard Seymour, who will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday. Belichick spoke at length about the Patriots legend, including referencing a specific punt return from 2001 and comparing Seymour to a Baltimore Colts defensive lineman from the 1970s.

At the end of the conference, Belichick was asked about recent comments made by Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Basically, Saleh talked about how coaches, specifically Kyle Shannahan, eventually were able to adjust to the Seattle Seahawks’ Cover-3 defense, which took the league by storm in the early 2010s. Belichick, in turn, was asked whether he’s seen NFL defenses adjust to the adjustment made by Shannahan.

Unsurprisingly, Belichick spoke for roughly five minutes on the history of NFL scheme evolutions and adjustments. If you like football, it was fascinating insight from one of the greatest minds the sport ever has seen.

Watch Belichick’s full news conference in the video below:

Great stuff. And it might even be better than the 1,500-word soliloquy Belichick gave on long snappers earlier this season.