The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards are getting acquainted with each other early into the 2021-22 season.

Playing each other for the second time in a few days, things got a little chippy during the first quarter Saturday night when Dennis Schröder was guarding Montrezl Harrell.

The Wizards big got Schröder with a nice spin move in the post to extend a narrow lead in the first quarter, and it came with a little trash talk.

Literally, though. Our best lip readers on Twitter caught Harrell telling Schröder he’s “trash.”

While this may be the way some are describing the Celtics’ early-season performance, it certainly doesn’t apply to Schröder, who has been a bright spot for Boston.

Schröder in his last three games has averaged 21 points and six assits for the Celtics.

