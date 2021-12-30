At Least Robert Williams, With Career Night, Came To Play Vs. Clippers

NESN Logo Sign In

There aren’t a lot of positives about the Celtics as of late. Boston dropped its third straight game Wednesday, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in an absolutely miserable effort at TD Garden, following up a pair of collapses against the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

But if there was one bright spot in the latest loss, it came from Robert Williams III. The Celtics center had a career night against the Clippers, logging his ninth double-double of the season. He had 14 boards, and his 10 offensive rebounds marked a new career high (previously eight.)

Williams also scored 16 points as Celtics’ second-leading scorer behind Jaylen Brown, who put 30 on the board. On a night when Boston seriously struggled to find the basket — shooting a brutal 4-of-42 from deep — Williams was an efficient 8-of-10. He added two blocks and an assist in 28 minutes on the floor.

The 24-year-old certainly is making the most of an increased opportunity in his fourth year with the Celtics, having entered Wednesday averaging 9.8 points per game with 8.7 rebounds through 26 games — all starts after starting just 13 of 52 games last season.

His effort wasn’t enough Wednesday in the 91-82 loss, though things could have been different if Jayson Tatum — who is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols — was in the lineup. However, the Clippers — like the Timberwolves and Bucks before them — were shorthanded, as well, so that’s not too much of an excuse for this stretch.

The Celtics will look to get back on track Friday against the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off at TD Garden is at 1 p.m. ET.