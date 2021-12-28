Bills Put Funny Spin On Stefon Diggs Taunting Patriots Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

Stefon Diggs scored one of the Bills’ four touchdowns this past Sunday, and he had some words for Patriots fans after crossing the goal line.

Buffalo’s wideout went beyond the back of the end zone after hauling in a 12-yard pass from Josh Allen and chirped some members of the Foxboro Faithful as he wagged his finger at them. It’s up for interpretation what exactly Diggs said to those folks at Gillette Stadium, but it’s fairly clear that he used some colorful language.

The Bills resurfaced the clip Monday, but their edited version put the two-time Pro Bowl selection in a much friendlier light.

Diggs ultimately won the battle and the war with those Patriots fans in Week 16. Buffalo went on to secure a 33-21 victory and in the process put itself in the driver’s seat of the AFC East.