Patriots Playoff Picture: Where Things Stand After Rough Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s hard to feel good about the Patriots after their 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but it’s not all doom and gloom for New England.

With the defeat at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots fell out of first place in the AFC East. They now need the Bills to lose at least one of their two remaining two games — home against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets — to have a chance at winning the division.

New England also dropped to sixth place in the AFC, one spot behind the Colts, whom the Patriots lost to last week. Both teams are 9-6, but Indianapolis holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. Nothing that happens during the remaining Week 16 games can cause the Patriots to drop lower than sixth.

New England still has a chance at claiming the AFC’s top seed, but it would need the Kansas City Chiefs to lose their final two games. The second seed also remains in play, but the Tennessee Titans would have to lose at least one of their final two games.

In either case, the Patriots would need to take over first place in the AFC East, as only division leaders can hold one of the top four seeds in the conference.

But what about an actual playoff spot?

With the Pittsburgh Steelers falling to the Cheifs and the Raiders beating the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth next weekend with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars combined with a loss from Las Vegas, which will face the Colts. Additionally, New England would be guaranteed a playoff spot if it wins both of its final two games. (The Patriots will visit the Miami Dolphins in their season finale.)