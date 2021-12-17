Bruins-Avalanche Postponed, As NHL Shuts Down Colorado Games Through Christmas

NESN Logo Sign In

The COVID-19 situation is worsening in the NHL, and more games are being postponed because of it.

The Boston Bruins already had their game for Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens postponed due to the outbreak in cases in the B’s locker room and the rise in cases in Canada. Now a second game for Boston will have to be moved.

The NHL shut down the Colorado Avalanche until after Dec. 26, meaning the Bruins’ game against the Avs scheduled for Dec. 23 at TD Garden will not happen.

There is no makeup date scheduled at this time.

As of now, the Bruins still are set to take on the Ottawa Senators on Sunday and the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.