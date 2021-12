NESN Logo Sign In

Romeo Langford was a defensive wiz Monday.

The Celtics wing was inserted into the squad’s starting lineup into Boston’s showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to the team’s COVID-19 outbreak and responded with smothering defense.

Langford recorded four steals in just the first half and to go along with that viciously swatted two Timberwolves shots on the same play.

That’s certainly one way to make the most of an extended opportunity.