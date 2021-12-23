Charlie McAvoy Admits Schedule Will Create Challenges For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

The upcoming months could be an absolute grind for the Boston Bruins.

Even before the COVID-19 shutdown, the Bruins had a weird schedule this season. It was filled with a bunch of random, lengthy breaks between games — making it not only difficult to establish a rhythm, but also putting Boston well behind other teams in terms of games played.

In a real, “what goes up must come down” situation, the Bruins had a monster month of April scheduled for them. All that idle time in October and November basically was slated to get made up in the final weeks of the season.

Now, there’s the COVID-19 postponements to deal with.

What all this means is it — still — figures to be a busy few months for the Bruins, who will seldom get more than one day off in between games.

“It was definitely hard to get in a rhythm with the schedule being what it was,” Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said Thursday over Zoom. “We started entering (a busier stretch) a little before the pause. We’ll certainly be in it for the next three months when we’re playing every other day. The consistency of the schedule, just knowing what you’re going to get, sometimes can be easier to put it all together.

“But as they say, rest is a weapon. So, we’re going to have to find ways to be proactive in our recovery because the league wasn’t very friendly with our schedule-making as far as separating games and allocating rest time. But we will make it happen.”