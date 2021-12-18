Colts Lose Key Player Ahead Of Saturday Night Matchup With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The Colts will be without a Pro Bowl offensive player for Saturday night’s game against the New England Patriots.

Indianapolis center Ryan Kelly, a Pro Bowler the last two seasons, will not suit up for the matchup, according to the team. The 28-year-old is listed as dealing with an illness, a knee ailment and a non-injury-related personal matter.

Kelly, who admittedly hasn’t been as good this season, also didn’t play for the Colts in their last game before the bye week. Backup center Danny Pinter likely will get the start against the Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium.

UPDATE for #NEvsIND:



C Ryan Kelly (knee/illness/not injury related – personal matter) has been downgraded to Out.



The Questionable designation has been removed for DT Grover Stewart (illness). — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 18, 2021

The absence of Kelly is a huge development for both teams.

The veteran center plays a key role in the Colts’ blocking schemes for star running back Jonathan Taylor, whom New England must contain if it wants to win Saturday night. The Patriots run defense often lives or dies on whether interior defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Carl Davis succeed against opposing centers.

The Colts and Patriots will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.