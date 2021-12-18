NHL Betting Guide for December 18 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s hockey night, and you know what that means? More postponed games due to COVID-19. Let’s hope we can still get some hockey in tonight. We will focus on the Leafs vs. Canucks at 7:00 p.m. ET and Oilers vs. Kraken at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Oilers and Kraken aren’t doing so great right now. Seattle has lost five of its last seven, and while Edmonton won its previous game, it dropped the six preceding.

The Oilers’ offense is still potent, but they’ve fallen from the most goals per game to seventh, with 3.36. It’s still much better than Seattle’s 2.79, which is 18th overall.

The Kraken is also one of the worst teams at keeping the puck out of the net. Their 3.52 goals against per game are 30th in the league. The Oilers aren’t much better, sitting at 21st, allowing 3.11 goals per game.

Edmonton is highly reliant on its powerplay. The Oilers are first with the man-advantage, converting 31.5 percent of the time, but Seattle is a disciplined team, taking 3.16 penalties per 60 putting them seventh. Additionally, Edmonton is 20th in penalties drawn per 60.

However, the Oilers have two x-factors. Connor McDavid is tied for first with 47 points, and Leon Draisaitl sits a close third with 46.

Now that Edmonton has ended that losing skid, we think they’ll get back to what they’re good at, scoring goals. We’re leaning toward the Oilers in this one.

The Picks: Oilers Moneyline (-125), Leon Draisaitl – Goals: Over 0.5 (+110), Connor McDavid – Powerplau Points: Over 0.5 (-170)