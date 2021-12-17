Danny Ainge Addresses Rumor Celtics Pushed Him Out As President

NESN Logo Sign In

Danny Ainge is adamant he left the Boston Celtics on his own accord.

The newly appointed Utah Jazz CEO insisted in a column The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy published Friday he alone decided to step down as Celtics president of basketball operations. Ainge’s assertion refutes lingering speculation his June 2021 departure actually was a firing he and the team masked as a retirement.

“Just for the record, were you pushed out of Boston?” Shaughnessy asked Ainge.

“No” Ainge responded with a laugh. “Are you serious? Do you seriously think that, or is that just like some commentary?”

Ainge’s denial follows that of his Celtics successor, Brad Stevens, who rebuked the rumor Thursday.

Ainge also revealed the bonds he developed in his 26 years as a player and executive in Boston have made ignoring the fortunes of current and former Celtics impossible.

“There are so many relationships that I have from this,” Ainge said. “I’ve watched every single minute of every Celtics game so far this year, including exhibition games. Those relationships don’t die, when you invest that much time in people. Maybe there’s a time down the road where I won’t do this, but I still follow Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo and still stay in touch with them.”