Watch Darius Leonard Stiff Arm Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Into Next Week

This probably didn't tickle

by

Darius Leonard wasn’t satisfied simply intercepting Mac Jones in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts linebacker threw salt on the wound by stiff arming Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers into next week on the ensuing runback.

Check out the vicious hand to the face in the video below.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers
Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports Images

Leonard actually lost yardage on the return, but the pick still was crucial. It helped keep the Patriots off the scoreboard, ending a streak of 99 consecutive games with first-half points for New England.

And that stiff arm? Yikes.

More Patriots:

Colts Take Shot At Patriots’ Mac Jones With Sam Darnold-Related Tweet
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Previous Article

Ravens Place Sammy Watkins on COVID-19 List
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka
Next Article

Celtics Struggled In Third Quarter, Explosive Time Out Helped Flip Script

Picked For You

Related