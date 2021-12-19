Watch Darius Leonard Stiff Arm Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Into Next Week

NESN Logo Sign In

Darius Leonard wasn’t satisfied simply intercepting Mac Jones in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts linebacker threw salt on the wound by stiff arming Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers into next week on the ensuing runback.

Check out the vicious hand to the face in the video below.

Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports Images

Leonard actually lost yardage on the return, but the pick still was crucial. It helped keep the Patriots off the scoreboard, ending a streak of 99 consecutive games with first-half points for New England.

And that stiff arm? Yikes.