Brutal Mac Jones Interception Marks End Of Remarkable Patriots Streak

The rookie never saw Darius Leonard

by

Trailing 17-0 late in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Patriots appeared primed to put at least three points on the board before halftime against the Indianapolis Colts.

Had it done so, New England would’ve extended its streak of scoring points in the first half to a whopping 100 consecutive games.

But, facing 3rd-and-1 and the Colts’ 15-yard line with 1:52 remaining, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones fired a pass for Hunter Henry that was picked off by stud Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard. The Colts wound up running the remainder of the half, ending New England’s first-half scoring streak at 99 games.

Take a look:

The was the first red-zone interception of the season for Jones.

