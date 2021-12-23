Ja’Marr Chase, Micah Parsons Headline Four Rookies Named To Pro Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

The Pro Bowl rosters have been revealed and the young guys are representing.

The best of the best in the NFL will take the field for the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas and among those rosters are four rookies. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts all made it in their first season as a pro.

Chase currently sits second in Offensive Rookie of the Year odds behind New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones at +400 while Slater is tied for fourth at +10000, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Parsons is the heavy favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at -100000 and ranks second in betting odds behind Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt for Defensive Player of the Year at +300.

You can check out the complete Pro Bowl rosters here.

The Pro Bowl takes place on Feb. 6, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.