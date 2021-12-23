These Three Patriots Players Named To Initial AFC Pro Bowl Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

Three members of the New England Patriots were named to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster Wednesday evening.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon, cornerback J.C. Jackson and special teamer Matthew Slater all made the roster. It’s the first Pro Bowl nod for Jackson, while Judon and Slater earned their third and 10th Pro Bowl nominations, respectively.

Pro Bowl voting was split evenly between players, coaches and fans.

Jackson this season has emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in football. His seven interceptions rank second in the NFL, and a variety of his statistics paint a picture of a legitimate shutdown corner.

Judon has been a home-run free agent signing for New England, leading the Patriots with 12 1/2 sacks through 14 games. He has been New England’s top pass rusher since the start of the season.

Slater, now in his 14th NFL season, remains a model of consistency and one of the most effective special teams gunners in football.