Kendrick Perkins’ Version Of ‘Night Before Christmas’ Will Have Sports Fans Rolling

The absence of a sports-themed remix to “A Visit From St. Nicholas” has been a black eye on the Christmas season — until now.

That glaring omission was finally corrected Friday when NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins unveiled his “trap version” of the classic poem. ” ‘Twas the night before Christmas,” Perkins began, and soon had his fellow “First Take” hosts in stitches.

Twas The Night Before Christmas – Trap version #SantaPerk pic.twitter.com/n9K93zx5JK — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 24, 2021

Nobody was spared from Perkins’ roasting, including Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and colleague Stephen A. Smith.

Well, maybe one person was spared. Perkins made one specific plea for a holiday gift: a Chicago Sky jersey from Candace Parker, “size extra, extra, extra large.”

We’ll see if Parker comes through for the big guy, who clearly earned a full stocking with his wordplay.