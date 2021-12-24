Lions' Jared Goff Likely Out vs. Falcons by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard reports that Lions quarterback Jared Goff is unlikely to suit up in Week 16. On Monday, Detroit added Goff to the reserve/COVID-19 list following a positive test result. In an interview with Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket, Goff stated that he is experiencing some mild symptoms from the virus.

STORY: Detroit #Lions QB Jared Goff 'highly unlikely' for Atlanta Falcons matchup, coach says. The Lions are expected to start Tim Boyle in his absence. https://t.co/daz6F272pm — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 24, 2021

Lions’ backup quarterback, Tim Boyle, handled the first-team snaps during practice this week, putting him in line to start on Sunday against Atlanta.

If we turn to the betting market, the Falcons continue to draw sharp action as a consensus six-point favorite. As for the total, sharp bettors are also targeting the under, which is currently trading at 42.5. It’s worth noting that when Boyle made his first and only career start in November against the Browns, the game finished well under the total as both teams combined to score just 23 points.

