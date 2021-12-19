Kyle Dugger, Michael Pittman Ejected From Patriots-Colts After Skirmish

Dugger knocked off Pittman's helmet during the tussle

by

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. both were ejected from Saturday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium after a third-quarter skirmish resulted in their disqualifications.

Dugger appeared to knock off Pittman’s helmet with a jab to the head. For what it’s worth, it looked like the Colts receiver seemed to push the Patriots safety first after the two players got tangled up in the play. They ended up on the ground, with Dugger on top of Pittman.

You can watch the play here.

Those watching could tell things were getting a bit chippy, as Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon got into a verbal altercation shortly before.

