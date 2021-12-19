Bruins’ Don Sweeney Doesn’t Expect Trade Before Holiday Roster Freeze

NESN Logo Sign In

If you were looking for the Bruins to make a trade in the near future, you might be disappointed this Christmas.

To be frank, general managers around the NHL have their hands a bit full trying to find enough guys to dress as it is. Boston is no exception.

Don Sweeney spoke to reporters Saturday about a handful of games being postponed with nine Bruins players in the NHL’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. With the league shutting Boston down until Dec. 27, the general manager said we shouldn’t expect any moves to be made before the holiday roster freeze.

“I mean, we’re still continuing to talk but you can imagine the entire league is a little bit handcuffed and we have the roster freeze coming up,” Sweeney said via Zoom.

“So that’s probably going to put us in a situation where things aren’t — communication can continue but you can’t really do anything until you come out of it. And, obviously we’re reacting to where our team is going to be coming out of the break and trying to prepare for that and then seeing who’s going to be healthy and recovered,” Sweeney said. “On the schedule we have a game that we’d have to go to Canada for and some players will not be able to travel there so we still have some things to maneuver through and we’ll wait to see what the positions are and we’ll prepare to play coming out of the break and hopefully take this this pause where things turn in the right direction. We get everybody back and healthy and we stay that way.”

The pandemic has caused quite the distraction across all professional sports leagues, and 2021 continues to pour that on.

We’ll try again next year for a normal hockey season?