Marcus Smart Throws Down Emphatic Alley-Oop Assisted By Jaylen Brown

BOSTON — The Celtics were getting out in transition through much of the first half of Monday’s game against the 76ers, and it was leading to some easy buckets off blocked shots and Philadelphia turnovers.

One play that was started by Jayson Tatum was finished as a Marcus Smart went up and threw down an alley-oop. Tatum saved the ball before it could go out of bounds, got it to a streaking Jaylen Brown, who then lobbed on to Smart. It was one of the most noteworthy full-court sequences of the first half for the Celtics.

Check it out:

Smart’s finish was the second emphatic dunk of the quarter as Aaron Nesmith turned a Tatum block into a highlight-reel transition dunk himself.

The Celtics trailed the 76ers 51-49 at the half.