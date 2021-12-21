At Least Browns Covered Spread In Last-Second Loss To Raiders Look on the brightside by Jenna Ciccotelli 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Cleveland Browns dropped to last place in the AFC North with a last-second loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, courtesy of a winning field goal from Daniel Carlson.

It was a heartbreaker for fans at FirstEnergy Stadium, considering the Browns — who were battered by COVID-19, forcing the postponement — battled back from a 10-0 halftime deficit to hold a 14-13 lead in the final seconds. But if nothing else, at least those who bet the Browns to cover the spread went home happy.

DraftKings had the Browns at +3 going into Monday’s game (-120), so those who placed a $120 bet on the line took home a $100 payout.

Nick Mullens filled in for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In his absence, Mullens threw for 147 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-30 passing. On the other side, Derek Carr logged 236 yards and a touchdown on 25-of-38 passing with one interception.

The Raiders improved to 7-7, matching the record of the teetering Browns.