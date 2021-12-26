NFL Rumors: What Giants Plan To Do With Joe Judge, Daniel Jones In Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

There likely will be a handful of NFL teams looking for new head coaches once the 2021 regular season wraps up.

The New York Giants apparently will not be one of them.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday shed light on the futures in the Meadowlands of both head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones.

“The New York Giants are planning to bring back head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones for the 2022 season, league sources tell ESPN,” Schefter wrote.

“The Giants believe both Judge and Jones deserve the opportunity to demonstrate their talents next season, even though New York already has been eliminated from the playoffs and has clinched a fifth consecutive season with double-digit losses.”

Schefter did point out one factor that could jeopardize Judge’s Giants tenure. New York potentially could move on from general manager Dave Gettleman this offseason, and his replacement might want to start fresh with a new head coach. Giants ownership reportedly would stand by Judge in such an event, however.

New York went 6-10 in Judge’s first season at the helm, which somehow was good enough for second in the NFC East. The G-Men are 4-10 entering Week 16, but they could be primed for a rebound in 2022 thanks to a great haul of picks for next spring’s draft.