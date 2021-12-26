Antonio Brown Closing In On $1M Contract Incentives For Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown, despite being suspended for faking a COVID-19 vaccination card and having his future with the Buccaneers seemingly in jeopardy, is getting closer to earning $1 million in contract incentives.

The Tampa Bay wide receiver, who returns from a three-game suspension Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers, has three performance-related incentives (receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns) in his deal worth $333,333 each.

Brown needs 21 more receptions, 382 receiving yards and two more touchdowns over the last three games of the season to be $1 million richer. And with Chris Godwin, who tore his ACL, and Mike Evans, who’s dealing with a hamstring injury unavailable for the Bucs, Brown likely will be quarterback Tom Brady’s No. 1 receiver.

The Bucs and Panthers kick off at 1 p.m. ET.